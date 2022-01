People wade past an inundated lorry stuck in floodwaters in Lhoksukon











People wade past an inundated lorry stuck in floodwaters in Lhoksukon, North Aceh on January 4, 2022, following heavy rainfall in the region. 24,000 people have been evacuated and two children killed in floods on Indonesia's Sumatra island, with environmental campaigners blaming deforestation for worsening the disaster. photo : AFP