Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:37 AM
Home Foreign News

No winners in nuke war

World powers say; China will continue to ‘modernise’ nuclear arsenal

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

MOSCOW, Jan 4: China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday.
It said that the five countries - who are the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - consider it their primary responsibility to avoid war between the nuclear states and to reduce strategic risks, while aiming to work with all countries to create an atmosphere of security.
"We declare there could be no winners in a nuclear war, it should never be started," the Russian-language version of the statement read. "As the use of nuclear arms would have far-reaching consequences, we also confirm that nuclear arms - as long as they exist - should serve defensive aims, deterrence against aggression and prevention of war."
The statement comes amid increased geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Western nations over concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow says it can move its army around its own territory as it deems necessary.
China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading.
In a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions, the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France reaffirmed their goal of creating a world free of atomic weapons and avoiding a nuclear conflict. The five nuclear powers also committed to full future disarmament from atomic weapons, which have only been used in conflict in the US bombings of Japan at the end of World War II.
But squaring that rhetoric with reality will not be easy at a time of spiralling tensions between those same global powers not seen since the Cold War.  There are growing global concerns about China's rapid military modernisation especially after its armed forces last year announced they had developed a hypersonic missile that can fly at five times the spread of sound.
The United States has also said China is expanding its nuclear arsenal with as many as 700 warheads by 2027 and possibly 1,000 by 2030. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament.  
"The US and Russia still possess 90 percent of the nuclear warheads on Earth," Fu Cong, director general of the department of arms control at the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters.  "They must reduce their nuclear arsenal in an irreversible and legally binding manner." Fu dismissed US claims that China was vastly increasing its nuclear capabilities.
"China has always adopted the no first use policy and we maintain our nuclear capabilities at the minimal level required for our national security," he said.  But he said Beijing would "continue to modernise its nuclear arsenal for reliability and safety issues".
Ties between Beijing and Washington have been strained over a series of issues including China's intentions to take Taiwan, which it claims as part of its territory, by force if necessary. Beijing's sabre-rattling towards Taiwan has reached new heights under President Xi Jinping, China's most authoritarian leader in a generation.
Fu dismissed speculation over the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons near the Taiwan Strait. "Nuclear weapons are the ultimate deterrent, they are not for war or fighting," he said. While the United States and Russia have had a formal strategic stability dialogue since the days of the Cold War, producing several disarmament agreements, that is not the case between Washington and Beijing.    -AFP


