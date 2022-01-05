Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic heading to Australian Open with medical exemption

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

MELBOURNE, JAN 4: World number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he was heading to the Australian Open to defend his title after being granted a medical exemption to play.
All participants at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts on January 17, need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have the exemption, which is assessed by an independent panel of experts.
The Serb has repeatedly refused to confirm if he has been inoculated, with his participation at Melbourne Park the subject of intense speculation after he pulled out of the ongoing ATP Cup in Sydney.
"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!" the nine-time Australian Open winner, who beat Daniil Medvedev in last year's final, said on Instagram.
His post was accompanied by a picture of the 34-year-old at an airport, looking relaxed, with his bags on a trolley.
"Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts," Tennis Australia said in a statement.
Tournament director Craig Tiley last week confirmed a number of players had been granted exemptions, without naming Djokovic, while explaining the process involved.
"There are two medical panels that assess any application, and they assess it in a blind way. They don't know who the applicant is," he told reporters.
"Against the ATAGI [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation] guidelines, an exemption gets granted or not. The reason for granting that exemption remains private, between the panel and the applicant."
He said on Tuesday there had to have been a "genuine reason" to grant an exemption.
"Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that every applicant was given due consideration," he said.
Djokovic has previously expressed his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that his son would probably not play in Melbourne, accusing the organisers of "blackmail".
Government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, had been adamant for months that only vaccinated players would be able to play the tournament.
"They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that -- it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players," the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino said recently.
Confirmation that the Serbian superstar is en route sets the scene for a showdown with arch-rival Rafael Nadal, with both gunning for a record 21st Grand Slam title.
The Spanish superstar is already in Melbourne preparing after recovering from the coronavirus.
Fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is sidelined by injury and not travelling to Australia.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic heading to Australian Open with medical exemption
Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive
Beijing seals off its Olympic 'bubble'
Data weighs heavily as football transfer window opens
Spurs hit by fresh Covid outbreak ahead of League Cup semis
Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16
Luke Shaw questions ManU's commitment after Wolves defeat
Miraz in elite club as 3rd Bangladesh all-rounder


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft