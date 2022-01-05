Video
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022
Sports

Data weighs heavily as football transfer window opens

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

PARIS, JAN 4: Goals do wonders for a striker's value, but in the January transfer window it may be the hard-running, tireless midfielder that is all the rage, due to data becoming an increasingly decisive factor in buying players.
Liverpool are renowned for relying on data when delving into the transfer market as they operate on a tighter budget than their Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.
It is not just clubs but players too who benefit from consulting data, as was the case when Kevin de Bruyne signed a new contract with Manchester City last year.
Using data, the Belgian midfielder demonstrated to City he was not only worth re-signing as the statistics showed he was their most influential player, he also secured a salary increase.
The field of companies vying to supply data to clubs all over the world is becoming a highly competitive sector.
Statsbomb 360 signed a contract last March to become Liverpool's official supplier, while Italian data company Soccerment are another fast-growing player.
Aldo Comi, Soccerment's co-founder -- who is bound by confidentiality as to his clients' activities -- told AFP he saw a gap in the market that could be exploited.
"I could see that the main assets in football, the players, were mispriced," said Comi, who co-founded Soccerment in 2019.
"Just as you use data to make better decisions in any other sector, we saw an opportunity at Soccerment to use data analytics to help clubs exploit the inefficiencies that are inherent in the football market."    -AFP


