Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Spurs hit by fresh Covid outbreak ahead of League Cup semis

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

LONDON, JAN 4: Tottenham have been hit by fresh coronavirus concerns ahead of their League Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea on Wednesday.
Spurs already had an outbreak that affected nine first-team players in December and saw three games called off, but manager Antonio Conte said on Monday there are now another couple of potential cases in the camp.
The club are waiting for results of PCR tests, while Conte is also hoping there are no further new positive tests on Tuesday ahead of their trip to the European champions.
"We are checking a couple of situations about Covid," said Conte at his pre-match press conference.
"We are living with this situation, not only Tottenham but all the clubs. We have to be ready to find always the right solutions, the best solution for the team.
"You make a plan in your mind and sometimes you arrive and players are positive so you have to totally change your plan. It's not easy, but not only for me but all the managers here."
A total of 18 Premier League games have been postponed over the past month due to outbreaks across a number of squads.
Despite registering a record 103 positive cases among players and staff last week, the English top-flight has insisted on playing on where possible through the spike in infections caused by the Omicron variant of the virus.
The League Cup semi-finals have remained two-legged ties despite the pleas of Conte and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side face Arsenal in the other last four clash, to be changed to one-off games.
Tottenham have not won any trophy since 2008 and ending that drought would be the perfect start to Conte's reign in charge after being appointed in November.
But the Italian believes it will take time before he can be expected to deliver silverware.
"I think that for everyone it's always very important to win trophies - for the club, for the players, for the managers," he added.
"But then you have to be good and build something ready to win. At this moment, Chelsea is more ready than us to win. They won the Champions League last season.
"We have a lot of space for improvement, to be a team with aspiration to win. Then for sure, we'll do everything to reach the final of this trophy."
Conte will return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since he was sacked by Chelsea four years ago.
He won the Premier League and FA Cup in his two seasons in charge of the Blues.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic heading to Australian Open with medical exemption
Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive
Beijing seals off its Olympic 'bubble'
Data weighs heavily as football transfer window opens
Spurs hit by fresh Covid outbreak ahead of League Cup semis
Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16
Luke Shaw questions ManU's commitment after Wolves defeat
Miraz in elite club as 3rd Bangladesh all-rounder


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft