Miraz in elite club as 3rd Bangladesh all-rounder

Spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the 3rd Bangladesh player to enter in the elite club of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket.

Miraz achieved 100 Test wickets' milestone earlier and was started batting in the ongoing Test remaining 43 runs short of 1k club. The 3rd ball of 170th over of the Bangladesh batting innings brought the historic moment for Miraz.

The short and up at the hips delivery from Trent Boult got on the back foot and nudged it to fine leg for a single to reach the rare-some cornerstone. He took 30 matches to feat the achievement. He is now the owner of 1004 runs and 118 wickets in Test cricket.

Mohammad Rafique was the first Bangladesh all-rounder to enter in this elite club. He took 33 matches and wrote 100 wickets alongside 1059 runs next to his name till the retirement while one of the best all-rounder of the game on earth Shakib Al Hasan had to play 28 matches to complete the achievement. Shakib bagged 425 wickets so far and accumulated 4029 runs with the bat so far.















