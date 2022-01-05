Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australian cricket hit by 1985 sexual abuse allegation

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

SYDNEY, JAN 4: Australia's cricketing chiefs said Monday they were assisting a police investigation into shock allegations that an under-19 cricketer was sexually assaulted while on tour in India and Sri Lanka in the 1980s.
Cricket Australia said it supported ex-Australian under-19 Jamie Mitchell, whose claims that he was raped on the tour by a team official were first reported by national broadcaster ABC on Sunday.
"We acknowledge and applaud the courage of Jamie Mitchell in speaking out about his experience," the governing body said in a statement, adding that it was "fully assisting" a police probe.
"We have no tolerance for any form of abuse," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.
Mitchell told ABC he was sexually assaulted in Colombo on the last night of the tour in 1985.
A team official named in the ABC report denied wrongdoing and no charges have been made.
"Instead of being a highlight of my cricketing life, that tour has caused me trauma and distress over many years," Mitchell said in a statement released by his lawyers to Australian media.
"Cricket Australia has a chance to distinguish itself by facing up to this issue and doing the right thing.
"And that means transparency, starting with proper answers to many questions. I'm going to send a list of them to Cricket Australia."
Former Australian captain Greg Chappell, who was a national selector at the time of the alleged attack, told Nine Entertainment newspapers that he was appalled by the allegations.
"I would hope that CA will respond in a human way and deal empathetically with the individuals rather than try to defend the organisation," he said.
"It was a shocking revelation. I would have hoped nothing like that had happened, but realism tells
you that other areas of life have seen that sort of thing go on."
A spokesman for the Australian Federal Police said they do not comment on "specific investigations".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic heading to Australian Open with medical exemption
Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive
Beijing seals off its Olympic 'bubble'
Data weighs heavily as football transfer window opens
Spurs hit by fresh Covid outbreak ahead of League Cup semis
Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16
Luke Shaw questions ManU's commitment after Wolves defeat
Miraz in elite club as 3rd Bangladesh all-rounder


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft