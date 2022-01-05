U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) U-16 talent hunt programme held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur, said a BFF press release.

Selected U-16 players from different districts of Chattogram division took part in the programme. The selected players from this talent hunt programme will join the "BFF's Elite Academy" later.

BFF's president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin was present as the chief guest in the talent hunt programme.

Besides, BFF's vice-president and development committee's chairman Ataur Tahman Bhuiyan Manik, FIFA councilor member, BFF and AFC's member Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF members Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Satyajit Das Rupu, Tipu Sultan and Mohidur Rahman Miraj and its development committee's officials were also present, among others, there.

Meanwhile, the Barisal's division U-16 talent hunt programme will begin from Saturday (January 8). -BSS









