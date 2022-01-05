Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) U-16 talent hunt programme held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur, said a BFF press release.
Selected U-16 players from different districts of Chattogram division took part in the programme. The selected players from this talent hunt programme will join the "BFF's Elite Academy" later.
BFF's president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin was present as the chief guest in the talent hunt programme.
Besides, BFF's vice-president and development committee's chairman Ataur Tahman Bhuiyan Manik, FIFA councilor member, BFF and AFC's member Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF members Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Satyajit Das Rupu, Tipu Sultan and Mohidur Rahman Miraj and its development committee's officials were also present, among others, there.
Meanwhile, the Barisal's division U-16 talent hunt programme will begin from Saturday (January 8).     -BSS






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic heading to Australian Open with medical exemption
Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive
Beijing seals off its Olympic 'bubble'
Data weighs heavily as football transfer window opens
Spurs hit by fresh Covid outbreak ahead of League Cup semis
Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16
Luke Shaw questions ManU's commitment after Wolves defeat
Miraz in elite club as 3rd Bangladesh all-rounder


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft