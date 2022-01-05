Joy under spike, ruled out of 2nd Test



Mahmudul Hasan Joy plays a shot.

"Mahmudul Hasan had niggled on his right hand during fielding practice today," BCB Physician Bayejedul Islam Khan informed by a video message on Tuesday.

It was learnt that he had to go under needle as got injured between the 3rd and fourth finger of the right hand. "He needed three stitches. The physician with the team here had done the stitches," confirmed the physician.

Joy had been playing his 2nd Test against New Zealand and picked up his maiden Test fifty in the 3rd innings he played. He gave Tigers a brilliant start with the bat on the way to his 78 off 228. He hit seven boundaries in his 292 minute's innings with a decent 34.21 strike rate.

Bangladesh however, posted mammoth 458 runs in their first innings.

The injury therefore, created tension in Tigers' tent since they will not get a concussion substitute since Joy sustained injury during practice instead of the formal action.

"He will have to stay under observation for seven to ten days," Bayejedul informed the update.

Bangladesh T20 opener Naim Sheikh, who is travelling with the team, is likely to succeed Joy in the 2nd Test.









