Tigers sniff historic win



Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain (R) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during day four of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 4, 2022. photo: AFP

Blackcaps lost their top five batters to post 147 runs on the board in their 2nd innings. They batted three overs before lunch and managed 10 runs. But disaster begins after the lunch. Taskin Ahmed' 130.1kph short of a length outside off delivery to stand-in Kiwi skipper Tom Latham fell on the stumps after the inside-edge. Latham had gone for 14.

Tigers' speedster Ebadat Hossain took the devastating form with the ball and cashed in four New Zealand wickets, starting with Devon Conway, who hit ton in the first innings. Conway cut down unlucky 13. Will Young had fall the next prey of Ebadat but after picking up the 2nd fifty in the Test. He got out on 69 off 172, who scored 52 in the first innings.

Young however, was dropped by Liton Das behind the wickets on 31.

Ebadat had stroke couple of occasions in the 54th and 56th over to claim the wickets of Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell. Both the batters had gone for ducks.

Experienced Ross Taylor was batting on 37 off 101 balls by virtue of a gifted life from Shadman Islam. It was the 42nd over of the innings delivered by Mehidy Miraz. Taylor connected on a slog and got it dead straight to Shadman but he dropped the regulation catch. Taylor was on 17 at that juncture of the game.

Ebadat claimed four of the five Blackcaps' wickets spending 39 runs and Taskin took the rest.

Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's 401 for six Bangladesh added 57 runs before being wrapped up. Starting from Monday's 20 Mahedi Miraz missed a fifty for three runs while Yasir Ali Rabbi added 15 to his previous days' 11. They stood valuable 75 runs' 7th wicket partnership for Bangladesh.

Taskin departed for five while Shoriful Islam was dismissed on seven.

Four fifties were the four pillar of Bangladesh 458-run skyscraper. Captain Mominul Haque played 88-runs' knock off 244 balls hitting 12 boundaries, Liton Das piled up 86 facing 177 deliveries with 10 rope kissing hits, Mahmudul Hasan Joy horded 78 off 228 with seven boundaries while Najmul Hossain Shanto multitude 64 off 109 with seven four and one monster six.

Trent Boult hunted four Bangladesh wickets while Neil Wagner picked up three. Besides Tim Southee scalped two and Kyle Jemieson got the rest one wicket.

New Zealand nonetheless, were bowled out for 328 ridding on the bat of Devon Conway, who played a knock of 122 off 227. Besides, Henry Nicholls scored 75 runs and Will Young departed on 52.

Miraz and Shoriful Islam both purchased three wickets apiece spending 86 and 69 runs respectively. Mominul took two wickets for six runs while Ebadat Hossain picked one wicket.





