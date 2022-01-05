PJSS (Santu Larma) man shot dead

BANDARBAN, Dec 4: A member of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti (PJSS Santu Larma group) has been shot to death by miscreants at Lama upazila in the district.

Deceased Mangkaching Marma, 36, was a resident of Bangalkhali area under Rajasthali upazila in Rangamati.

Local sources said Mangkaching Marma came to visit his in-law's house at Ruposhipara union under Lama upazila on Monday evening.

A group of armed men went to the house at about 1:00am on Tuesday and opened fire on him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot. Soon after that, the criminal escaped the place.