Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:36 AM
PJSS (Santu Larma) man shot dead

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

BANDARBAN, Dec 4: A member of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti (PJSS Santu Larma group) has been shot to death by miscreants at Lama upazila in the district.
Deceased Mangkaching Marma, 36, was a resident of Bangalkhali area under Rajasthali upazila in Rangamati.
Local sources said Mangkaching Marma came to visit his in-law's house at Ruposhipara union under Lama upazila on Monday evening.
A group of armed men went to the house at about 1:00am on Tuesday and opened fire on him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.  Soon after that, the criminal escaped the place.



