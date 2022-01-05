Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Three of a family burnt to death, house gutted in fire

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Three maternal cousins were burnt to death in a fire at a house in Chondalbhog village of Turag Police Station on the outskirts of the city.
The incident occurred at the 'Manik slum' sprawling over government-owned land in Chandalbhog early Tuesday, according to the authorities, bdnews24.com reports.
The victims were identified as 19-year-old Md Jahangir, 17-year-old Ruma Akhter, and 14-year-old Afrin--all natives of Dinajpur.
Jahangir and Ruma were siblings, who worked at a local garment factory, said Mehedi. Afrin, a madrasa student, was their cousin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PJSS (Santu Larma) man shot dead
Three of a family burnt to death, house gutted in fire
Commuters roaming around the city paying little heed to health guidelines
BAF to replace contingents at UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo
Cox's Bazar tourist rape suspect Ashik on 3-day remand
MENA Climate Week 2022 next month in Dubai
Four more dengue patients hospitalised
BD wants to expand ties with Myanmar, says Foreign Ministry


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft