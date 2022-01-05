Three of a family burnt to death, house gutted in fire

Three maternal cousins were burnt to death in a fire at a house in Chondalbhog village of Turag Police Station on the outskirts of the city.

The incident occurred at the 'Manik slum' sprawling over government-owned land in Chandalbhog early Tuesday, according to the authorities, bdnews24.com reports.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Md Jahangir, 17-year-old Ruma Akhter, and 14-year-old Afrin--all natives of Dinajpur.

Jahangir and Ruma were siblings, who worked at a local garment factory, said Mehedi. Afrin, a madrasa student, was their cousin.









