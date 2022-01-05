BAF to replace contingents at UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is going to replace its two contingents consisting 246 members at United Nations Peacekeeping Mission deployed in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), according to ISPR press realizes.

As a part of this replacement, 150 BAF members left Dhaka for Congo on Tuesday by a UN chartered aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Boieng 787-8). The remaining contingent members will depart for DR Congo on 04 February 2022.

Bangladesh Air Force contingents at MONUSCO, DR Congo are comprised of Utility Aviation Unit-19 and Air Transport Unit-12. These contingents are led by Air Cdre Md Abdullah Al-Mamun, and Gp Capt Md Sharif Mustafa, BPP, fawc, psc respectively. Mentionably, Bangladesh Air Force has achieved good reputation and glory by performing their duties in mitigating conflict with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in DR Congo. Special Munajat was offered seeking more excellence of the contingents in future at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) prior to their departure.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam was present at the departure lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) during departure of the contingent members. Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan briefed the contingent members on 02 January 2022. While addressing, Chief of Air Staff advised them to discharge their duties with honesty, professionalism and sincerity to bring honour for Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country. He emphasized on taking preventive actions to reduce the transmission of Coronavirus and remain extra careful about it.













