Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BAF to replace contingents at UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is going to replace its two contingents consisting 246 members at United Nations Peacekeeping Mission deployed in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), according to ISPR press realizes.
As a part of this replacement, 150 BAF members left Dhaka for Congo on Tuesday by a UN chartered aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Boieng 787-8). The remaining contingent members will depart for DR Congo on 04 February 2022.
Bangladesh Air Force contingents at MONUSCO, DR Congo are comprised of Utility Aviation Unit-19 and Air Transport Unit-12. These contingents are led by Air Cdre Md Abdullah Al-Mamun, and Gp Capt Md Sharif Mustafa, BPP, fawc, psc respectively. Mentionably, Bangladesh Air Force has achieved good reputation and glory by performing their duties in mitigating conflict with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in DR Congo. Special Munajat was offered seeking more excellence of the contingents in future at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) prior to their departure.
Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam was present at the departure lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) during departure of the contingent members. Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan briefed the contingent members on 02 January 2022. While addressing, Chief of Air Staff advised them to discharge their duties with honesty, professionalism and sincerity to bring honour for Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country. He emphasized on taking preventive actions to reduce the transmission of Coronavirus and remain extra careful about it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PJSS (Santu Larma) man shot dead
Three of a family burnt to death, house gutted in fire
Commuters roaming around the city paying little heed to health guidelines
BAF to replace contingents at UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo
Cox's Bazar tourist rape suspect Ashik on 3-day remand
MENA Climate Week 2022 next month in Dubai
Four more dengue patients hospitalised
BD wants to expand ties with Myanmar, says Foreign Ministry


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft