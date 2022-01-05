Cox's Bazar tourist rape suspect Ashik on 3-day remand

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 4: Police have been granted three days to grill Ashikul Islam, a key suspect in the rape of a tourist in Cox's Bazar.

Cox's Bazar's Senior Judicial Magistrate Abul Mansur Siddique passed the remand order after a hearing on Thursday, according to Md Mahiuddin Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of the district's Tourist Police. On December 23, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped several times by members of a criminal group in the resort town during a family trip.

The miscreants also took her husband and eight-month-old child hostage from the city's Laboni Point. The next day, the husband named four suspects and accused three unidentified people in a case over the alleged gang rape. Ashikul, a resident of Cox's Bazar town, was arrested in Madaripur on December 26.

He was previously implicated in over a dozen cases of crimes, including murder, torture of women, extortion, and possession of weapons and drugs, according to police. He was released on bail on December 16 in a robbery case.









