Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:35 AM
Advance Search
Home Back Page

MENA Climate Week 2022 next month in Dubai

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The first-ever Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, MENACW 2022, will be held from February 28 to  March 3, 2022 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Dubai, says United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
This planned in-person meeting kicks off the Regional Climate Weeks in 2022 and a new era of cooperation on climate in the region. MENACW 2022 is one of the first opportunities to advance implementation of the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Climate Pact adopted at November's COP26 in Glasgow.
MENACW 2022 will build on the outcomes of last year's COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, where regional collaboration emerged as a catalyst for global climate action.
The Week will explore resilience against climate risks, the transition to a low-emission economy and collaboration to solve pressing challenges.
This is an opportunity for governments, the private sector, cities, indigenous communities, youth and civil society to engage in solution-oriented dialogue, find common ground and collaborate on climate action.
Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, said: "MENA Climate Week 2022 is one of our first opportunities to accelerate implementation of the Paris Agreement following COP26 in Glasgow in November.
At COP26, the world took an important step forward for climate action. It is now time for us all to work together under the common set of guidelines set forth in the Glasgow Climate Pact and advance regional collaboration on reducing vulnerability, transforming global energy systems and financing a low-emission future.
Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "The Glasgow Climate Pact sounds a clear call for collaboration. It is a wake-up call to work together on green recovery from the global health crisis and a roadmap to achieve the vision of the Paris Agreement. Stakeholders from across the region are invited to join MENA Climate Week 2022 and further crucial conversations on overcoming the climate challenge and unlocking opportunity in the MENA region." On  March 2, MENACW 2022 will be held alongside the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), which is also hosted by the Government of the UAE.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization and Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said, "With Dubai's long-standing experience in hosting regional and global events and its firm commitment to promoting a green economy, we are confident that participants from MENA countries and beyond will have a unique opportunity at MENA Climate Week 2022 in Dubai.
This event will provide a platform for governments, cities, private sector leaders, financial institutions and civil society to discuss opportunities to build forward from the pandemic by identifying opportunities to enhance climate action. The event will bring together key stakeholders to take the pulse of climate action in the region, explore climate challenges and opportunities and showcase ambitious solutions. This will also facilitate high-level policy debates and technical exchanges towards strengthening institutional partnerships and regional collaboration on the green economy and climate action".


