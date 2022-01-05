Four more dengue patients hospitalised

Four more dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Tuesday morning while the death toll from dengue fever remained unchanged at 105 as no new death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It said 95 people died in Dhaka division alone, four in Mymensingh, two each in Chittagong, and Khulna and one each in Rajshahi and Barisal divisions. Among the new patients, two are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and the rest were reported from outside the division.









