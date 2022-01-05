5th phase UP elections today

The fifth phase elections of 708 Union Parishads (UPs), the smallest part of local government, across the country will be held today. The voting will start at 8:00 am to continue till 4:00 pm.

Election campaign officially ended at midnight on Monday. Apprehending probable violence, Police, RAB and BGB personnel have already taken to the field of the unions scheduled for election.

According to the Election Commission (EC) office sources, there are also judicial and executive magistrates to look after the code of conduct.

In the phase of UP polls, voting will be held through EVMs in 40 Ups while paper ballots will be cast in 668 UPs. A total of 1, 42, 20,195 voters - 70, 60,140 male, 68, 36,031 female and 21 transgender - will cast their franchise in 134 centers.

Election Office sources said a total of 3,274 candidates are contesting the chairmen, 39,391 vying for members and 7,950 for women reserved seats.

In this phase, chairmen of 52 UPs have already been elected uncontested. Besides, 32 members of the reserved women's ward and 109 members of the general ward have been elected uncontested.













