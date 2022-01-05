Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US sets global record of 1m daily cases

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

WASHINGTON, Jan 4: The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases Monday after the long New Year's weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace.
There were 1,080,211 new cases in the country, a global record, although the number of cases reported on a Monday is usually higher than other days because of delays in weekend tallying, especially after such a three-day holiday weekend.
Still, the figure is double the number of daily cases compared to the previous Monday. The rolling average over seven days -- which experts see as more reliable -- was 486,000 cases per day as of Monday evening, the university said.
The new figure comes a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said the country was experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid-19 cases, adding the peak may be only weeks away. The heavily mutated Omicron strain -- the most transmissible to date -- accounted for around 59 percent of US cases in the week ending December 25, according to government modeling.
Fauci said the experience of South Africa -- where the strain was first detected in late November and peaked quickly, then subsided nearly as speedily -- offered some hope. Rates of death and hospitalization in the United States have been lower in recent weeks than during previous Covid surges.
With 9,382 deaths over the past seven days, the nation's death toll has fallen by 10 percent, week on week. In the last seven days, the country has recorded 3.4 million cases according to Johns Hopkins data. The US record during previous waves was 258,000 cases per day, for the week of January 5 to 11, 2021.
Officials have struggled to find a balance that will protect public health without gravely damaging the economy or slamming key services like policing and air travel. Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid cases to five days, in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption as infections hit new highs in multiple states.
And on Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for children as young as 12 ahead of the reopening of schools following the holiday break. Covid-19 has killed at least 5,441,446 people globally since the outbreak emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Monday.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.
Amid the Omicron variant pushing coronavirus infections to record-high levels in the United States, thousands of schools - including in some major cities - have delayed scheduled return to classrooms following the holiday break or switched to remote learning.
The sheer number of cases has alarmed health officials with hospital systems in many states already strained. Maryland, Ohio, Delaware and Washington, DC, are all at or near record COVID-19 hospitalisation rates.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PJSS (Santu Larma) man shot dead
Three of a family burnt to death, house gutted in fire
Commuters roaming around the city paying little heed to health guidelines
BAF to replace contingents at UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo
Cox's Bazar tourist rape suspect Ashik on 3-day remand
MENA Climate Week 2022 next month in Dubai
Four more dengue patients hospitalised
BD wants to expand ties with Myanmar, says Foreign Ministry


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft