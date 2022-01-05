

IBBL organised New Year greetings in city

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director attended the programme as special guest while JQM Habubullah, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL presided over the programme.

Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Md. Altaf Hossain and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Mohammed Kutub Uddin and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the programme.

Executives of IBBL Head Office were present on the occasion.



