|
BDBL celebrates 12th founding anniv
|
Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) celebrated its 12th founding anniversary at a ceremony at its head office in the city on Monday, says a press release.
Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Senior Secretary Shamima Nargis and Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Kazi Alamgir opened the celebration by cutting a cake.
Other directors of the bank including Md. Abu Hanif Khan, Subhash Chandra Sarker, Md. Abu Yusuf and Quazi Shairul Hassan and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.