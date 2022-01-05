

BDBL celebrates 12th founding anniv

Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Senior Secretary Shamima Nargis and Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Kazi Alamgir opened the celebration by cutting a cake.

Other directors of the bank including Md. Abu Hanif Khan, Subhash Chandra Sarker, Md. Abu Yusuf and Quazi Shairul Hassan and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

