Padma Bank launches automated chalan service at Mirpur branch

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Fourth Generation Padma Bank Limited has officially launched Automated Chalan (A-Invoice) system service at its Mirpur Branch recently, says a press release.
Under this service, treasury invoices can be deposited at any branch of Padma Bank Limited including Mirpur Branch. Passport fees, company income tax, personal income tax, VAT on imported goods, customs duty, land development tax, VAT on domestic goods and services, excise duty and all kinds of government service fees are also received at the branch. The service was officially inaugurated by the Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru at Mirpur on Tuesday.
During the occasion he said Padma Bank will take advantage of the opportunity    to provide direct government services to its customers. Padma Bank has spent the year 2021 well; the path of the New Year growth will also be technology dependent and modern. Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO greet all a Happy New Year.
Zabed Amin Chief Operating Officer, Muzahidul Islam Head of Internal Control and Compliance Division and Mirpur Branch Manager Shamim Rashed Khan and other senior officials and employees of Mirpur branch were also present on the occasion.
The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.


