Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:34 AM
S Korea keen to work with BD on drone technology

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

South Korea has expressed its interest to work with Bangladesh on drone technology and establishment of geo-specialized labs.
South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun today expressed the interest today at bilateral meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak at ICT Tower on Monday, said a press release.
Terming South Korea as a real friend of Bangladesh, Palak said effective measures will be taken after coordination with ICT and other ministries for the use of drone technology.
The South Korean ambassador gave the assurance of providing all out support for the development of Bangladesh's information technology sector and said South Korea will work with Bangladesh in various fields, including technology in the coming days.
Additional Secretary of the ICT division Dr Khandaker Azizul Islam, Deputy Secretary Md. Monir Hossain, Managing Director at Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and CEO of South Korean Hojung Solutions Company Limited Siuk Lee, among others, were also present on the occasion.
During the meeting, the Korean delegation informed about the implementation of a pilot project in Bangladesh on water quality management and aquaculture, funded by the World Bank using drone technology.
Besides, the two countries agreed on to hold a coordination meeting in February on establishment of drone technology and geo-specialized labs.    -BSS


