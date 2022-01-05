Video
Sonali Bank MD Ataur Rahman elected as IIDFC chairman

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Ltd, has been elected Chairman of Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited (IIDFC) for the period of 2022-2023.
Prior to this, he was vice-chairman of the company. Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan has also been discharging his duties as CEO and Managing Director of country's largest state-owned Sonali Bank Limited since August 28, 2019.
The board of directors of IIDFC also elected Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited,   as vice-chairman while Selim R.F Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank Limited, as chairman of the executive committee of the company for the same period.
Ataur Rahman Prodhan has also been performing as vice-chairman of Association of Bankers, (ABB) and Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh, (IBB).


