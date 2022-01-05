Biman celebrates 50th year of operations

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines celebrated golden jubilee of its birth as the carrier turned 50 on Tuesday. the airline started its journey on January 4, 1972 with a DC-3 aircraft two weeks after the country won the nine-month-long liberation War against the Pakistan occupational forces on December 16, 1971.

After procuring two F27s under the guidance of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had returned to the country on January 10, 1972, after being released from a prison in Pakistan, Biman finally began its operations on March 7, 1972 with domestic flights to Chattogram and Sylhet from its base in Dhaka.

Shortly afterwards, a Boeing 707 aircraft joined the airline's fleet, allowing Biman to begin international flights.

Within few years until 1979, Biman acquired a fleet of eight F27s and five Boeing 707 to fly to domestic and international destinations. The 1980s was the new era of building Biman fleet with new Fokker 28-4000 in 1981, three wide-bodied DC10-30s joined in 1983, and one new DC10-30 joined in 1989.

In early 1990, Biman phased out its aging F27s and purchased two new ATPs to serve domestic and some regional destinations.

In 1996, Biman also purchased two new Airbus 310-300 from Airbus Company and phased out its ATPs in 2004.

In order to modernise Biman fleet with new generation aircraft, Biman signed two agreements with Boeing in April and May 2008 for purchasing new generation 4 X 777-300ER, 4 X 787-8 and 2 X 737-800 aircraft.

Four 777-300ER aircraft joined Biman fleet in October/November 2011, February and March 2014.

Two 737-800s aircraft joined Biman fleet in November/December 2015. Three Boeing 787-8 aircraft joined the fleet in August/December 2018 and August 2019.

In May 2019, the fifth Boeing 737-800 joined the Biman fleet. The sixth Boeing 737-800 joined the fleet in June 30, 2019.

The first of the three Dash-8 planes purchased based on G2G agreement between the governments of Bangladesh and Canada was added to the fleet on December 26, 2020; the second and third respectively on February 24, 2021 and March 5, 2021.

At present, the total number of aircraft in the fleet is 21. Of these, four are Boeing 777-300 ER, four are Boeing 787-8, two are Boeing 787-9, six are Boeing 737 and five are Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Of the 21, Biman owns 18 aircraft. Currently Biman is operating flights to seven domestic and 18 international destinations. The airline operates its own ancillary and maintenance facilities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.













