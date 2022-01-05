|
BB lauds LankaBangla Finance
LankaBangla Finance Limited has received an appreciation letter from Bangladesh Bank (BB) for achieving the targeted stimulus loan disbursement to CMSMEs in Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
The appreciation letter was handed over to Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited, Khwaja Shahriar by the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Fazle Kabir, says a press release.
LankaBangla Finance Limited is proud to be a part of this success and will continue to contribute in economic development of Bangladesh by facilitating CMSME stimulus package to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.