BB lauds LankaBangla Finance



Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir (right) handing over appreciation letter to Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar at Bangladesh Bank, in the capital recently.

The appreciation letter was handed over to Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited, Khwaja Shahriar by the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Fazle Kabir, says a press release.

LankaBangla Finance Limited is proud to be a part of this success and will continue to contribute in economic development of Bangladesh by facilitating CMSME stimulus package to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.















LankaBangla Finance Limited has received an appreciation letter from Bangladesh Bank (BB) for achieving the targeted stimulus loan disbursement to CMSMEs in Fiscal Year 2020-2021.The appreciation letter was handed over to Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited, Khwaja Shahriar by the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Fazle Kabir, says a press release.LankaBangla Finance Limited is proud to be a part of this success and will continue to contribute in economic development of Bangladesh by facilitating CMSME stimulus package to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.