BD seeks German support after LDC graduation



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi discusses bilateral issues with German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster at the former's Secretariat office in the city on Monday.

"Germany is the third largest country in Bangladesh's export trade. The production cost has increased due to setting up eco-friendly factories in Bangladesh and following other compliance, including labour welfare," he said.

The Minister said this while meeting with German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster at his secretariat office in the city on Monday, said a press release.

Achim Troster lauded Bangladesh for the huge development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He expressed interest to cooperate Bangladesh for building positive image of the country's development across the world. -BSS















