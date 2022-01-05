

E-comm marketplace Khajana.com celebrates 1st anniversary

The daily Purbakon Managing Editor Jasim Uddin Chowdhury inaugurated the celebrations as the chief guest by cutting the anniversary cake.

Chittagong Tourist Police Additional DIG Mohammad Muslim, Ranks FC Properties CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, Chattogram Metropoliton Police (CMP) North Traffic Additional SP Mohammad Rais Uddin, Chittagong Tourist Police (SP) Apel Mahmud, Chattogram BGMEA, BKME, Chittagong Chamber, E-CAB, business, media and political leaders were also present as guests .

In the second phase of the event Influencer Award was given for contribution in 6 different categories.

The recipients of the awards were Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, Rumman Ahmed, Alamgir Apu, Munal Mahmood, Manjurul Haque, Piran Khan, Ishia Tahsin.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khajana.com.bd Yakub Alam Ovi said: "Through Khajana.com.bd customers can get all kinds of products and services in cash on delivery in different parts of the country through one stop solution."

All the directors and partners of the organization including Managing Director (MD) Sharmin Abshar Mukta were present on the occasion.









