Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:32 AM
TCB starts selling commodities at subsidised prices in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government marketing agency, has started selling products at subsidized prices on the occasion of its founding anniversary.
Soybean oil, lentil pulses, sugar and onion are being sold in 13 trucks at the different upazilas of the district and 18 trucks at different places in Chattogram city.
Low-income consumers will be able to buy the goods from the trucks, the agency sources said on Monday.
Jamal Uddin Ahmed, head of the Chattogram food department, said that the sale of products at subsidized price has started from today on the occasion of the founding anniversary of TCB through 30 trucks. This activity will continue till January 27 except Friday.
There was no change in the price of the product and the amount of allocation per buyer. From the truck, a buyer can buy a maximum of 2 kgs of sugar, oil and lentils as before. In addition, you can buy two to five kgs of onions. Sugar will be available at Taka 55 per kg, lentils at Tk. 60, onion at Tk. 30 and soybean oil at Tk. 110 per kg.    -BSS


