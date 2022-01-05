Video
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid volatility

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the other bourse -- the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Tuesday amid volatile trade that also involved profit taking.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 3.82 points or 0.06 per cent to 5,543, after losing two consecutive sessions. However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.63 points to 1,938 and the DSE Shariah Index eroded  0.56 point to 1,271 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, dipped below Tk 8.0 billion-mark to Tk 7.14 billion, which was 26 per cent lower than the previous session's Tk 9.65 billion.
Of the 335 issues traded, 152 declined, 131 advanced and 52 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. A total number of 132,663 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 164.67 million securities.
The market capitalisation of the DSE stood at Tk 3,953 billion on the day which was Tk 3,951 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with its CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 1.78 points 17,095 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 1.39 points to finish at 10,361.
The losers beat gainers as 128 issues closed lower, 82 ended higher and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 9.92 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 448 million in turnover.


