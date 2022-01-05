Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA team meets Army chief, discusses youth skill deve

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

BGMEA team led by its President Faruque Hassan (3rd from left) meets Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed in the capital on Monday.

BGMEA team led by its President Faruque Hassan (3rd from left) meets Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed in the capital on Monday.

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by its President Faruque Hassan met Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed in the capital on Monday.
They talked about how Bangladesh's demographic dividend can be used properly through skill upgradation and discussed possible areas where Bangladesh Army could provide support in training young people to develop their skills.
Faruque informed the army chief about the present situation of the apparel industry and how the industry turned around, tackling the unprecedented disruption in economic progress caused by Covid-19.
Also, the BGMEA leaders praised the role of Bangladesh Army in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, especially in the implementation of infrastructural development projects.
Once completed, the megaprojects will play a significant role in fostering economic development and drawing investment in the country, they added.
The chief of army staff praised the way the apparel sector addressed the unprecedented impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and rebounded. Namely, he talked mentioned the resilience and indomitable spirit of both workers and entrepreneurs in navigating the industry through the pandemic.
BGMEA vice-presidents Shahidullah Azim, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Md Nasir Uddin and Director Abdullah Hil Rakib were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL organised New Year greetings in city
BDBL celebrates 12th founding anniv
Padma Bank launches automated chalan service at Mirpur branch
S Korea keen to work with BD on drone technology
US telecoms giants agree to airlines’ call for delay in 5G deployment
Sonali Bank MD Ataur Rahman elected as IIDFC chairman
RAKUB disburses Tk 60cr CMSME loans in northwest


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft