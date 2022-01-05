BGMEA team meets Army chief, discusses youth skill deve



BGMEA team led by its President Faruque Hassan (3rd from left) meets Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed in the capital on Monday.

They talked about how Bangladesh's demographic dividend can be used properly through skill upgradation and discussed possible areas where Bangladesh Army could provide support in training young people to develop their skills.

Faruque informed the army chief about the present situation of the apparel industry and how the industry turned around, tackling the unprecedented disruption in economic progress caused by Covid-19.

Also, the BGMEA leaders praised the role of Bangladesh Army in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, especially in the implementation of infrastructural development projects.

Once completed, the megaprojects will play a significant role in fostering economic development and drawing investment in the country, they added.

The chief of army staff praised the way the apparel sector addressed the unprecedented impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and rebounded. Namely, he talked mentioned the resilience and indomitable spirit of both workers and entrepreneurs in navigating the industry through the pandemic.

BGMEA vice-presidents Shahidullah Azim, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Md Nasir Uddin and Director Abdullah Hil Rakib were also present.



























