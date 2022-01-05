bKash offers cashback on expenses at DITF

bKash has brought exciting offers including cashback on entry tickets and shopping at different stalls through bKash payment and free entry upon opening new accounts at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2022.

Customers can get 50% instant cashback after purchasing entry tickets through bKash payment. A customer can receive cashback up to BDT 40 during the trade fair on purchasing ticket. Besides, they can avail free entry by opening a bKash account from the bKash booth at trade fair premises.

In addition, customers can also enjoy 5% instant cashback on bKash payment for purchasing any product or service from selected pavilions and stalls. The offers will be valid till the last day of the fair. Anyone can enjoy cashback up to BDT 100 from this offer during the fair.

These cashbacks are available at several stalls including Bengal Polymer, Igloo, Ispahani Tea, Jamuna Electronics, Mithai, Navana Furniture, Savoy, FSBL (Ruchi), Coopers, and Easy Fashion.


























