BB creates Tk 500cr scheme for returnee migrants

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday launched a low-interest Tk 500 crore refinance scheme for people who returned to their villages due to the Covid-induced economic shock.

Under the scheme, the individuals who returned to their villages after the outbreak of the pandemic would receive loans without any collateral from banks for income generating agricultural and small-scale business activities.

The central bank has set the interest rate ceiling on such loans at 6 per cent at customer end. Banks would receive such funds from the central bank at 0.5 per cent interest.

The BB issued a circular on Monday, saying that the Covid outbreak had compelled a substantial number of urban people to return to villages.

Many of the people are still living inhuman life in the villages and it is essential to bring such people under the prime minister-announced stimulus packages, otherwise it may impact adversely on the country's rural economy, the BB circular said.

Rural economy would become vibrant if suitable jobs of such people can be ensured in the villages, it said. The central bank has formed the refinance scheme to accomplish the goal, BB circular said.

The central bank also specified a wide range of income-generating initiatives as eligible to get loans under the refinance scheme.

The initiatives include low-capital base business, small- and medium-scale vehicle purchase, light engineering industry, fishery and livestock farming, information and telecommunication service centres and income generating initiatives, construction of houses and renovation, vegetable and fruits cultivation, agricultural equipment purchase and crops selling, among others.

Loan limit for individual has been set at Tk 5 lakh. An individual would be eligible to take loan more than once upon payment of the preceding loan. For loans up to Tk 2 lakh, the borrowers would get the highest 24 months including a grace period of 3 months for repayment.

For loans up to Tk 5 lakh, the borrowers would get up to 36 months including a grace period of 6 months for repayment. The three-year tenure of the scheme will expire in 2024 but the loan recovery would continue even after the expiry of the tenure.

The state-owed commercial and specialised banks as well as the other banks would implement the refinance scheme. The banks, however, would not be allowed disseminate the loans through microcredit entities.

The banks will have to repay the central bank the refinance money and interest in one month of receiving repayment from the borrowers. The banks, however, are allowed to use the money as a revolving fund until the expiry of its tenure in December 2024.

If any bank imposes more than 6 per cent interest against the issuance of any particular loan amount from the refinance scheme, the central bank would recover additional 1 per cent of the amount as fine.







