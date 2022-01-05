Pangaon ICT stays underutilized for higher service costs

In seven years since opening of Pangaon Inland Container Terminal (PICT) to cargo handling in 2013 the use of cargo handling service is increasing but largely remained underutilized for relatively higher cost.

Currently it is operating 500 to 600 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent Units) export containers per month which is around 15 per cent of the port's capacity while it is handling import cargo between 1200 and 2400 tonnes per day which is 5 per cent of the capacity.

The Pangaon port has a storage capacity of 3,500 TEUs in its 55,000-square-meter container yard and it has a 180-meter-long and 26-meter-wide jetty which can handle two ships of 70 to 75 meters at berth at a time. As of 2017, the terminal has one mobile harbor crane, two straddle carriers, four forklifts, two tractor trailers, and two cargo-lifting cranes. Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of American Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (AmCham) told the Daily Observer that if operational facilities are available at low cost the port can boost the country's trade.

He said there is huge pressure on rail and road transport as freights charges are higher. But river routes still provide cheaper transportation. Pangaon port has a good capacity to deal with both break and bulk cargoes and containers. The chamber leader said if transporting time between Pangaon and Chittagong port is shorter than rail and road routes, it is the best route to facilitate trade in terms of time and freight costs.

He said once the Pangaon port capacity will be fully utilized pressure on roads would be eased to reduce lead time for export.

He said due to inadequate ICD facilities and poor management, Railway transportation is underutilized while river routes could be price competitive to reduce pressure on road. He viewed that exporters and importers can explore Pangaon river port as it has a good capacity available for use.

Md Abdul Hakim, Chief Operating Officer of Summit Alliance Port Limited (SAPL), Inland Water Container Terminal said cargo handling through Pangaon Port accelerating.

It is increasingly handling break and bulks cargoes from India under River Route Protocol on Transit and Trade between Bangladesh and India.

He said a ship carries 90 export containers from Pangaon at a time in 18-19 hours to and from Chittagng port which is cost and time effective compared to road and rail.

He said, "Currently we are dealing imported break and bulk cargoes and export containers but from the end of January we may also deal with imported containers under an agreement."

Mr Hakim said, the port has so far incurred losses till September but it has achieved a break even now and hopefully make profit soon. When the port was opened, the chief shipping route was between Dhaka and Chittagong port. In February 2017, the first Indian ship from Kolkata directly docked at the port.

In July 2017, China and Bangladesh signed an agreement to allow vessels to travel to Pangaon port. Coastal shipping agreements allow foreign vessels to directly carry cargo to Bangladeshi ports, instead of using Singapore or Colombo for transshipment.

According to Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) officials Pangaon Inland Container Terminal handled 20,500 TEUs of containers in 2020 against its annual handling capacity of 1.16 lakh TEU containers. Vessel owners said they may engage more ships on the route if sufficient containers are available to carry. But apparel traders are comfortable with railway transport with direct link from Chittagong port to carry shipments to and from factories at Dhaka or Gazipur factories.

Traders blame high cost of using the PICT than using Kamalapur Inland Container Depot where goods arrive through the railways. They demands PILT handling charges to be lowered to increase the use of its unused capacity.




















