Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:31 AM
2.5 Lakh More Families To Get Ashrayan Homes

ECNEC okays Tk 11,211cr 10 development projects

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence, virtually presiding over, ECNEC meeting, held at the NEC Conference Room, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved 10 development projects involving Taka 11,211.44 crore including a new house building scheme for 2.50 lakhs homeless families under Ashrayan project at a cost of Taka 6,316.71-crore.
The approval was given at the ECNEC meeting with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence.
Ministers, state ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said of the approved projects three are new projects and seven are revised projects.
"Of the total project cost, Taka 10,713.25 crore will come from the government fund and Taka 498.19 crore to come from the concerned organization's own fund," he said.
The planning minister said the government has approved the 4th revision of the Ashrayan-2 project and extended the tenure of the project up to June 2023.
After the 4th revision, he said, the total project cost is Taka 11,142.87 crore and the whole amount of the project is being spent from the government treasury. He said the RDPP has been restructured by increasing the construction cost of the single house from Taka 200,000 to Taka 2,40,000.
Under the project a total of 250,000 families, including the landless and homeless families will be rehabilitated. Meanwhile, the ECNEC meeting also approved a Taka 2,490.96 crore project to develop important infrastructure and roads, including airport under Chattogram City Corporation.
The Chattogram City Corporation under the Local Government Division will implement the project by December 2024.
Out of the total project cost, Taka 1,992.77 crore will come from the government treasury while the rest Taka 498.19 crore to come from the city corporation's own fund. The project aims at increasing various civic facilities.
The other projects approved in the meeting include 'Building Logistics and Fleet Maintenance Facilities for Bangladesh Coast Guard (1st revision)' at a cost of  Taka 135.94 crore, 'Upgradation of Kumargaon-Badaghat-Airport Road to National Highway at a cost of Taka 727.63 crore, 'Modernization, Digitization and Automation of Bangladesh Television's Central Broadcasting System (Phase 1) (1st revision)' at an additional cost of Taka 35.68 crore.
Approved projects also include 'Mobile Game and Application Skill Development (3rd revision)' at an additional cost of Taka 48.28 crore, 'Polder 43/1 and 44 Rehabilitation under Barguna District and Prevention of Risky Parts from Erosion of Payra River' at Taka 751.29 crore, 'Erosion Prevention of Brahmaputra River in Chilmari and Ulipur Upazilas of Kurigram District" (1st revision) at an additional cost of Taka 145.71 crore.
'Basic and Applied Research on Jute (3rd revision)' at an additional cost of Taka 6.92 crore and 'BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsarai-1st Phase (1st revision)' at an additional cost of Taka 552.32 crore.
The Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a book titled "Bangladesh at 50: Realization of Dreams through Humane and Patriotic Leadership at the ECNEC meeting.


