Iranian Red Crescent members on January 4, 2022 assist a vehicle stuck in floods in Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran. Eight people have been killed in flash flooding in Iran's south due to heavy rains expected to last until later this week. Relief operations were underway in 87 cities across more than half of Iran's 31 provinces. photo : AFP