Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:26 AM
Home Front Page

Brac Univ tops in research spending

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Brac University's expenditure on research in 2020 was Tk 55 crore 23 lakh besides 35 university out of 150 Public and private universities did not spend a single penny in the research sector in 2020.
There are 44 universities
that have spent up to Tk 10 lakh. Multiple public universities also did no research other than a few publications throughout the year.  
However, last year, the country's private universities were relatively ahead in research spending.
University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday (December 30th) handed over the 47th Annual Report to the President of the Universities, President Abdul Hamid.  
The UGC's annual report, based on data from 2020, paints a picture of the plight of research.
The Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved a budget of Tk 8,465 crore for 46 public universities in the country in the 2020-2021 fiscal years. Of this, there is a revenue budget of Tk 5,454 crore and a development budget of Tk 3,031 crore in favour of 53 projects.  This year's budget allocation has been increased by 5 percent.
In the year 2020, educational activities started in 46 public universities and 104 private universities. Of these, 8 public universities and 27 private universities did not spend a single penny on research.  
The number of universities that have spent one lakh to five lakh taka is 31, besides the number of universities that have spent five lakh to 10 lakh taka is 13.
According to the UGC's annual report, BRAC University spent the most on research in 2020, at Tk 55.23 crore.  The number of their publications was 378. Among the public universities, Dhaka University has spent the most on research, Tk 6.61 crore. The number of their publications was 445.
Besides BRAC University research spending, Daffodil International University spent Tk 12.16 crore, American International University Bangladesh Tk 9.3 crore, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh Tk 8.37 crore and North South University Tk 6.17 crore.
Former chairman of the University Grants Commission, Prof AK Azad Chowdhury told that the universities should focus on research. According to him, they should be plan in advance on research.


