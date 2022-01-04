Video
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022
Home Front Page

Now Covid tests start at Ctg Airport

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 3: The operation of a RT-PCR lab to conduct Covid-19 tests for departing passengers started at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Monday, three months after launching its operation at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) inaugurated the RT-PCR lab at the Chattogram Airport.
Earlier, the trial operation of the RT-PCR lab to test Covid-19 started on December 29 at the airport.
With the opening of the RT-PCR lab, people can now go to the UAE from Chattogram airport, too.
The UAE made it mandatory for returning migrant workers to get a rapid PCR test six hours before flying from a Bangladesh airport.
Dr Kabir said those who are scheduled to go to the UAE can undergo Covid-19 tests at the airport and they have to reach the airport six hours before their departure to provide their samples. Besides, they have to come with their passports, tickets, Covid-19 vaccine certificates and the photocopies of their visas.
 "This lab offers free tests. A seven-member committee
has been formed to ensure smooth operation of the lab in a coordinated way and the test reports will be available within three hours of collecting samples," he said.
Five booths have already been set up outside the airport to facilitate registration. Once the registration is done, the passengers will go to their respective booths for providing samples, said Dr Kabir.
On September 6, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said PCR booths will be set up at three international airports of Bangladesh to facilitate passengers to take Covid-19 tests four to six hours before boarding their flights.    -UNB


