AL wants BCL to restore its image

Though Awami League (AL) leaders want to see Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling party, organizationally stronger and more devoted to the countrymen in line with its historic commitments, the student organization has failed to restore its image.

However, AL leaders also expressed satisfaction with BCL activities during the Covid-19 pandemic and Boro paddy harvesting period. In particular, BCL leaders and activists stood by the poor and destitute people while the government announced general holidays for the Covid-19 in the last two years.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also responsible for monitoring BCL from AL, told the Daily Observer, "We hope Chhatra League will restore its reputation, dignity and tradition. They have to work to make politics more student and people oriented."

Nasim suggested BCL to be more careful about internal discipline. The AL leader called upon the BCL leaders and activists to strengthen its organizational base in the coming days.

Meanwhile, AL Presidium Member and former BCL General Secretary Abdur Rahman said, "Chhatra League is the torch bearer and carrier of the history and tradition of the country. In its continuation, Chhatra

League has been playing its role for 74 years now. In the future too, Chhatra League, which has the same revolutionary character, will keep our tradition alive."

Although humanitarian works were praised during the Corona pandemic period but the controversy is not leaving them behind. Confusion and frustration have increased in the organization due to various reasons including giving posts to intruders from opposite ideology, nepotism, and controversial activities. Chhatra League is frequently being the headline in various scandals.

Specially, allegations like committee trade and announcing different unit committees through press releases without arranging conference and without taking grassroots level leaders and activists' opinions have been leveled against the incumbent President Al Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

In this regard BCL General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee said, "All allegations that have been spreading against us all are baseless. There is no proof and all are being spread intentionally and in a purposeful manner."

According to BCL insiders, committees have been formed in 25 out of 121 organizational units. In three of these, committees have been formed through conferences, and in the rest through press releases.

Regarding organizational strength and oath of 74th founding anniversary, Lekhak Bhattacharjee said, "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years we couldn't operate our normal tasks and the educational institutions remained closed. As a result, we couldn't perform our organizational activities properly."

"Now the educational institutions have opened and we want to spread our activities to grassroots levels. On the 74th founding anniversary, our oath is to make the organization stronger top to bottom," he added.

The largest student organization having a glorious history of struggle and success, BCL came into being on January 4 in 1948 at the instruction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with a view to attaining the country's independence.

Chhatra League central leaders greeted all on the occasion of the organization's 74th founding anniversary.

Marking the anniversary, the organization has taken a five-day programme of celebration following health guidelines due to Covid-19.

The day's programmes will include hoisting of national and party flags at party offices at 7:30am, placing of wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32, Dhanmondi at 8:00am, cutting of cake at 9:00am at Dhaka University Curzon Hall. Later, a colourful procession will be brought out from Dhaka University campur at 2:00pm.

On January 5 a discussion will be held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium at 11:30am. Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina is expected to address the discussion as chief guest through a videoconferencing.

On January 6 at 11:00am educational materials will be distributed among street children at Dhaka University campus and a tree plantation programme will be held at 3:00pm.

On January 7 at 3:00pm winter clothes will be distributed among the destitute in front of Swoparjito Swadhinata Sculpture adjacent to TSC of Dhaka University.

A voluntary blood donation campaign will be held on January 8 at 11:00am at Bat tala beside Aparajeyo Bangla in Dhaka University.

Chhatra League has been leading all democratic and progressive movements in the country since its foundation in 1948. This organization attained victory in all struggles in exchange for great sacrifices.

Chhatra League played pioneering roles in the Language Movement in 1952, in the victory of Jukta Front in 1954 polls, anti-Ayub movement in 1958, education movement in 1962, Six-point movement in 1966, mass upsurge in 1969, elections in 1970, the great Liberation War in 1971, rehabilitation activities in post-war Bangladesh, movement for restoration of democracy after 1975 changeover, student movement in 1983 and anti-autocratic movement in 1990.









