BNP drops Taimur from Khaleda’s Advisory Council

BNP suspended independent mayor candidate of Narayanganj City Corporation Taimur Alam Khandakar from the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Advisory Council post.

BNP issued the suspension order by an official letter to the Taimur Alam Khandaker on Monday signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The letter stated that, "As directed, you were suspended from membership of the Chairperson's Advisory Council. This order will be effective immediately."

In response to a question whether Taimur Alam has been expelled from the

BNP, Rizvi told the Daily Observer, "No he is not fired from the BNP, only his political post has been taken away."

Earlier on December 25, Taimur Alam was also removed from the BNP Narayanganj District Committee post.

The BNP announced its decision not to participate in any election including Narayanganj City Corporation under this government and the Election Commission.

Even after this, five BNP leaders including Taimur Alam Khandaker collected nomination papers as independent candidate. Later, all the BNP leaders except Taimur withdrew their nominations.

Taimur is a former convener of Narayanganj district BNP. In the Narayanganj City Corporation election, he is participating as an independent candidate with the symbol elephant.

Even after suspension Taimur, the Narayanganj District BNP leaders and activists are working for him in the election.

In this regard, BNP central Co-Organizing Secretary Abdus Salam told the media, If anyone ignores the party's instructions and participates in Taimur Alam's campaign, the party will also take necessary steps against them."













