Failure to groom leaders plagues BCL inside out





Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League, has stepped into 74 years of its establishment today. The organization played a traditional role in all the historical junctures and crisis moments of the country. But the fame has been fading nowadays due to some controversial incidents, delay in forming committees, grouping among the central leaders and violation of the constitution of the organization.

According to the constitution of BCL, the tenure of the central committee is two years while the tenure of the district and district equivalent units is one year each. But most of the committees including the central committee, Dhaka University (DU) unit and its hall units and districts committee have expired since long.

Over the delay in the formation of the committee, no new leadership arises and the expired one becomes imperious. During the tenure of the incumbent President and General Secretary, only 26 of district or district equivalent units got new committees among 121 units.

On the other hand, most of the fresh committees were announced through press releases violating the constitution of the organization.

In accordance with the constitution, the committees had to be declared through an annual conference.

It is learnt that there are more than 50 district or district equivalent units which have expired more

than five years ago. Therefore, a number of dedicated activists and leaders lost the opportunity to rise up to the leadership level as they are crossing the age limit.

A number of the central leaders accused running president Al-Nahian Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjya of their 'indifference' for the failure in the formation of the committees.

They said no tangible steps have been taken to form new committees in those units despite giving hopes several times. Although the central President and Secretary showed the Coronavirus outbreak as a setback in the formation of the committees, they had enough time before the pandemic.

As a matter of fact, the annual hall conferences of the DU hall units were held on November 17 in 2016. On December 13 of the same year, the then leaders announced the committees of the hall units for one year. Therefore, the committees expired on December 13 in 2017. Now four years have passed, still the post aspirants are in the midst of uncertainty about the conferences.

Over the delay in forming the committees, anger rages among the aspirants. Many of the leaders and activists of the DU unit and hall units started preparing themselves for the competitive job examinations leaving student politics.

On the other hand, many leaders are crossing the age limit for the politics of BCL. They have also expressed dissatisfaction over the matter.

A number of central leader, who have been demanding central conference for so long, told the Daily Observer that BCL President AL-Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjya have to take the responsibility of the leaders and activists who dedicated themselves for the organization not thinking about their career.

However, they said 'Joy-Lekhak's indifference' is more responsible than their 'lack of will' in the case of leading the organization in an 'unorganized way'.

Asked about the impact of such violation of the constitution of the organization, Sohan Khan, a Vice President of the central committee, said the organization will have to pay for 'Joy-Lekhak's lack of leadership quality' for a long time.

Sohan Khan said, "The organization will definitely face loss if the active and dedicated student politicians are not brought in the leadership. If the BCL does not maintain hierarchy in the leadership, there will not be any discipline."

"The organization is now in a disgraceful situation as the leaders have come in power through different references including regional favour and nepotism," Sohan Khan added.

Joy-Lekhak shows indifference to the welfare of the organization for their personal interest, Sohan further said, "The duo shows indifference so that they can cling to power for a long time. The activities of the organization including on time conferences, meetings, collecting annual reports from all the units would run very well if they were conducted according to the constitution."

He further said it is mandatory to hold a general meeting once in two months in accordance with the constitution but Joy-Lekhak held only one meeting in the last two years.

"There would have to be an emergency meeting regarding our birth anniversary but they didn't hold any meeting as well," he added.

Echoing the same, Yeaz Al Riad, another central Vice President, expressed doubt about the 'quality of leadership' of the running President and General Secretary.

He said Joy and Lekhak are delaying the formation of the committees of DU branch and hall units willingly so that they can show it as pretext not to hold the conference of the central committee on time.

"They are afraid that if the conference is announced on time, competent leadership will emerge. Then the new leaders will not do anything as their (Joy-Lekhak) pocket man," Yeaz added.

He further said there is utmost criticism about many district committees given through press releases.

"There are allegations of giving posts to the sons of BNP-Jamaat, inactive leaders and in exchange of economic transactions. There is no scope to deny these allegations as Joy and Lekhak announced most of the committees in the darkness of the night, through press releases and according to their will sitting in a room," Yeaz added.

He further said such 'immoral activities' of Joy and Lekhak 'denying the constitution' is totally contradictory with the glorious past of the organization.

Maskat Hossan, deputy training secretary of central committee, said it is very normal that the post aspirants have become frustrated over the delay in forming the committees including central, DU unit and its hall units.

"They have no other complementary ways except focusing on careers showing indifference to the political activities," he added.

He further said there was no discussion among the leaders of the central committee regarding the ceremony of the birth anniversary of the organization, adding, "They are doing what they want."

Maskat urged the leaders to announce the date of the central committee conference on the function of the birth anniversary today (Tuesday).

Met, Al-Nahean Khan Joy said they could not hold the conferences of the district and district equivalent units due to the restrictions imposed by the government during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Joy said they have got the duty due to an unexpected incident, indicating the release of Shovon and Rabbani before the end of their tenure over various allegations.

"It was a challenge for us to make the organization criticism-free at that point of time," he added.

Regarding the formation of the district committees through press releases, Joy said, "We experienced the pandemic situation for the first time. Due to various restrictions, we could not do several organizational tasks physically. Despite all these barriers, we tried our best."

Refuting the allegations of mismanagement in the formation of the district level committees, he said, "There must be proof with the allegations."

Regarding the conferences of the DU hall units, he said the conferences will be held within January this year.

Acknowledging the matter that many leaders are crossing age limits, he said, "We had no intention of disrupting the conference."

"We will arrange a conference of the central committee as soon as our guardian, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, instructs us," he added.

Saddam Hossain, general secretary of DU branch, said, "We hope we will be able to present new leadership in the halls within this month. Holding the conferences is under process."









