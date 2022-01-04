People at risk to get booster doses: DGHS

The age limit will be reduced for administrating booster dose of vaccine for those who are at fatal risk or face serious health issues, said the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam.

The Director General came up with the remark at a meeting at the DGHS conference room on Monday.

Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said, "People who are at risk of dying or are physically ill are being considered for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In that case age will not be a barrier."

"Apart from SMS, comorbid patients under the age of 60 will be able to get vaccinated at the previous centre, in that case they will have to have the necessary information and proof of the disease," he added.

DGHS has started administering booster dose from December 28. Currently, people over the age of 60 and the frontliners are getting the booster doses. To get the booster dose, people need to be at least six months after taking the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

ABM Khurshid Alam further said, 'Coronavirus patients are at higher risk of death, they should take booster dose. In this case they have to go to the vaccination centre with the vaccination card. One must be told that he has a physical illness. One man has cancer, but he is 40 years old. Why would he be dropped? We will arrange for him to be vaccinated."

"All the information has been taken while registering for the vaccine. It can

be seen that he has comorbidity. And if someone doesn't provide information at the time of registration, then he will show that he has cancer," he added.

He also said, "There are many types of comorbidities. We want to prioritize people who are at high risk of comorbidities - such as those with cancer, those taking anti-cancer drugs, those receiving radiation, those receiving chemotherapy, and those with weakened immune systems."

According to the DGHS, more than 74,483,000 people have been vaccinated since the start of vaccination on February 8 last year. More than 52,843,000 people got the second dose.

Since its launch in the last week of last month, 114,740 people have taken booster doses so far.







