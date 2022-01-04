Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

People at risk to get booster doses: DGHS

Age will not be a barrier

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Staff Correspondent

The age limit will be reduced for administrating booster dose of vaccine for those who are at fatal risk or face serious health issues, said the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam.
The Director General came up with the remark at a meeting at the DGHS conference room on Monday.
Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said, "People who are at risk of dying or are physically ill are being considered for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In that case age will not be a barrier."
"Apart from SMS, comorbid patients under the age of 60 will be able to get vaccinated at the previous centre, in that case they will have to have the necessary information and proof of the disease," he added.
DGHS has started administering booster dose from December 28. Currently, people over the age of 60 and the frontliners are getting the booster doses. To get the booster dose, people need to be at least six months after taking the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
ABM Khurshid Alam further said, 'Coronavirus patients are at higher risk of death, they should take booster dose. In this case they have to go to the vaccination centre with the vaccination card. One must be told that he has a physical illness. One man has cancer, but he is 40 years old. Why would he be dropped? We will arrange for him to be vaccinated."
"All the information has been taken while registering for the vaccine. It can
be seen that he has comorbidity. And if someone doesn't provide information at the time of registration, then he will show that he has cancer," he added.
He also said, "There are many types of comorbidities. We want to prioritize people who are at high risk of comorbidities - such as those with cancer, those taking anti-cancer drugs, those receiving radiation, those receiving chemotherapy, and those with weakened immune systems."
According to the DGHS, more than 74,483,000 people have been vaccinated since the start of vaccination on February 8 last year. More than 52,843,000 people got the second dose.
Since its launch in the last week of last month, 114,740 people have taken booster doses so far.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan sees most Covid-19 cases in two months; concern about omicron
Brac Univ tops in research spending
BSF border firing remains consistent from 2015 to ’21, reports The Indian Express  
A stall at the International Trade Fair at Purbachal in the capital
Now Covid tests start at Ctg Airport
AL wants BCL to restore its image
BNP drops Taimur from Khaleda’s Advisory Council
Posters aplenty at Ashuganj sadar for tomorrow’s UP elections


Latest News
Mbappe hits treble in French Cup match
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal COVID positive
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting on Washington's response, open to suggestions
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Omicron spread: Govt to impose restrictions again
OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general
Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal
Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case
Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok resigns
Schools, colleges to be closed if necessary: Dipu Moni
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally
US Defense Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalist
SC: 2 daughters to stay with Japanese mother till Jan 23
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft