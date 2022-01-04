Video
Edn instts to be closed, if needed, says Dipu

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said, "We are monitoring the situation all the time. If we think that we need to reduce the number of classes to ensure the health safety of teachers and students, we will reduce it. We will stop if we need to."
She was responding to a question from reporters at the inaugural function of the Cinemaking International Film Festival dedicated to the heroic freedom fighters on Monday evening at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.
The Education Minister further said the rate of corona infection is increasing in neighboring India. This rate is less in our country.  
However, in the meantime, Omicron variants have been identified in the bodies of some people. So, we have to be very careful and follow the hygiene rules.
"In recent years, the country has seen an increase in infections in March. So it is not clear where the situation will go until March. If we follow the hygiene rules, we will be able to keep the infection rate low," she added.


