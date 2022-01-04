Video
BERC slashes price of LPG, auto gas as price fall globally

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has slashed down the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and auto gas for motor vehicles as the bulk LPG of Saudi contract price (CP) has declined globally.
According to the new price chart, the price of imported LPG, operated by the private operators, has declined by Tk 50 to Tk 1,178 from Tk 1,228 per 12-kg container with effect from Monday 6:00pm at the retail level, including the value added tax (VAT).
"Saudi CP price has declined to US$420 from the previous price of $765.75 per metric ton. Bangladesh's private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG on the basis of the Saudi CP," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil told journalists at a virtual briefing on Monday.
As per the announcement, the prices for other quantities of the LPG will also go down in line with
the new price at the same ratio.
The price of auto gas for motor vehicles has also been cut down to Tk 54.95 from the present price of Tk 57.24 per litre.
During the briefing, Chairman Abdul Jalil said the price of retail LPG has witnessed the fall as the bulk LPG of Saudi CP has declined globally. The other members of the BERC were present on the occasion.
"To ensure consumer's rights to get LPG at the proper rate fixed by the BERC, we will take initiatives to install an electronic dashboard at retail LPG outlets," the BERC chairman added.
The BERC chairman further said the price of the state-owned LP Gas Company's LPG will remain unchanged as it has no relation with the global market price.
The BERC for the first time fixed the retail-level LPG price on April 12 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order.
The Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month, and it takes 7 to 10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country. Most Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally.


