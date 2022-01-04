Video
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022
Covid cases keep rising

4 more die, 674 infected in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed sudden surge of Covid-19 as the infection rate of the country has increased 3.37 per cent in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.75 per cent.
Besides, four more people died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while the death tally stands 28,081 the total death rate at 1.77 per cent. At the same time 674 new cases were also detected in a day, the highest since October 6, taking the total caseload to 1,587,140.
During the time, 214 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,549,771 and overall recovery rate at 97.65 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 19,980 samples.
Of the four deceased, one was male and three females. One was within 61-70, one was between 71-80, and two were
between 81-90 years old.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 71.14 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 49.14 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 in 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the discovery of a new variant, Omicron, has triggered a global alarm. Bangladesh reported ten Omicron cases till now.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 289 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 254 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


« PreviousNext »

