RAJSHAHI, Dec 3: A student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) died early Monday in Rajshahi allegedly after drinking excessive liquor.

The deceased is Masrur Muhit, a student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the university and son of Abdul Mannan of Ullapara in Sirajganj.

Masrur was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 8:15pm on Sunday. Doctors declared him dead around 1:15pm the same day.