Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:24 AM
Students have to wait to get German visa

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Due to an increase of Covid-19 cases around the world, Bangladeshi students seeking visas for admission to German colleges may have to wait 10 to 12 months.
In a tweet on Sunday, German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Trster asked students to make their choices and arrangements accordingly.
He wrote, "Let 2022 be the year of realism -- we're adults. Colleagues are working at the limit. Waiting time will remain 10-12 months, by no means less. Everybody waiting now was clearly informed on that in advance. Therefore, make your choices and arrangements accordingly."


