Students have to wait to get German visa

Due to an increase of Covid-19 cases around the world, Bangladeshi students seeking visas for admission to German colleges may have to wait 10 to 12 months.

In a tweet on Sunday, German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Trster asked students to make their choices and arrangements accordingly.

He wrote, "Let 2022 be the year of realism -- we're adults. Colleagues are working at the limit. Waiting time will remain 10-12 months, by no means less. Everybody waiting now was clearly informed on that in advance. Therefore, make your choices and arrangements accordingly."





