Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:24 AM
CU student found dead

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Police have recovered the body of a Chittagong University student and identified him as Anik Chakma of the Department of Marine Science and Fisheries.
The body was recovered by the police and members of the proctorial panel from S Alam Cottage, located in front of the university's Shahjalal Hall on Monday, said Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam.
The group went to the cottage after they heard reports that a student died by suicide.
"University Health Centre Chief Medical Officer Dr Mohammad Abu Tayab confirmed the death."
Anik, a second-year student of the university, was a native of Rangamati Sadar's Balkhali Union. His father's name is Lal Chakma and his mother is Gopi Debi.    -UNB


