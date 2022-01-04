3 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 3: A total of 23 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,467 samples in ten COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.

Chattogram district recorded lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 1.56 percent during the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients stands at 1,02,681 in the district.

The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 94,898 with the curing of 21 more people in the past 24 hours. BSS







