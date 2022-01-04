JU reforms sexual harassment complaints body

The seven-member 'Sexual Harassment Complaints Committee' has been formed at Jahangirnagar University (JU).

Professor Dr. Jebunnessa of JU Public Administration department has been appointed as president of the committee while JU deputy registrar Shahnaz Hossain has been appointed as the secretary of the new committee, said a press release.

Other members of the committee are - Prof Dr Sabita Rizwana Rahman of Microbiology department of Dhaka University, Associate of Anthropology department of Dhaka University Prof Dr. Jobaida Nasrin, Associate Prof Taposh Kumar Das of JU Law and Justice department, Assistant Prof Jebunnesa Jeba of JU Public Health and Informatics department and Assistant Prof Eshita Akhter of JU Bangabandhu Comparative Literature and Culture Institutes. -BSS





