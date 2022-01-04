Video
Police FF Memorial Museum construction in the offing

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

RAJSHAHI, Jan 3: A Police Freedom Fighters Memorial Museum is going to be built here to let the present and future generations know about their greatest contribution and supreme sacrifice of the great sons of the soil during the War of Liberation.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) will establish the museum at its police line compound. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed accompanied by RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique and Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Baten laid the foundation stone of the museum today.
Speaking on the occasion, Benazir Ahmed said the then DIG Mamun Mahmud and the then SP Shah Abdul Mazid were killed by Pakistani military on the initial stage of the war in Rajshahi and the countrymen would never forget the sacrifice of police during the War of Liberation. Shah Abdul Mazid joined as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rajshahi on August 15, 1970.
On March 29, Pakistani military attempted to take control over the Rajshahi police lines. Then police led by the SP had resisted them. More than 50 policemen had been martyred in the battle. Many Pakistani military men were also killed and injured.
On March 31, the Pakistani military forcibly took away SP Mazid from the banglow of Deputy Commissioner and since then he has remained missing.
Ahmed said police personnel had forged armed resistance against the first attack of the Pakistani military at the starting stage of the war. On March 26 in 1971, hundreds of policemen became martyred in Dhaka, he added.    -BSS


